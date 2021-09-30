Strate Funeral Home
Martha Mae Holliday (83), proud member of the Colville Confederated Tribes, beloved auntie/grandma and faithful mentor to many, passed away from her Nespelem, Washington home Thursday morning, September 23rd, 2021. Born Wednesday, June 29th, 1938 in Nespelem, Washington to Jim Jack and Nancy James-Swawilla-Jack-Judge, Martha went on to achieve her Bachelor’s Degree from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington and her Doctorate from the University of California, Berkeley.
She put her education to use – working hard wherever she worked, serving her fellow tribal members, retiring as Director of Health & Human Services for the Colville Confederated Tribes. As a young woman, Martha volunteered with the USO, bringing a bit of enjoyment to the men and women of America’s armed forces. She was also involved in many boards to further help all Native American people. Along with being an excellent Stick game player, Martha enjoyed attending pow-wows and berry picking. An adventurous woman of many interests, Martha was a master in the Chinese art of Tai Chi, was an extensive world traveler and even parasailed on one of her trips to Mexico. She also loved sports cars and driving fast up and down the California coast, but she loved-Loved-LOVED going shopping, especially for shoes. She was a true “Fashionista” who never left the house unless her appearance was just right. Martha’s greatest joy though was spending time with her family; truly loving and being loved in return by ALL her nephews and nieces, for whom she would travel far and wide just to be with and share their life experiences.
Preceded in death by both of her parents; all of her siblings; nephews: John “Smokey” Senator, Alton “Weep” Weipah, James L., and Ambrose Jack Jr., and nieces: Francine Jack, Collette Hollow, Laurie Saulque and Maxine Turner. Martha will be greatly missed by her nephews and nieces and their families: Colette and her children: Lance and Hantela; Janice (Quincy) and children: Tristan, Anthony, Loreal and Leiloni; Brenda (Jason) and children: Monica, Jaimen, Josiah, Violet, Chris, Hailey, Leah and Chloe; Andrew and his children: Minoka RedStar-Jack, Shaelynn, Larissa, Angie and Tru; Norman and his children: Eli, Jamie, Gavin, Carter and Callie; Leona and her children: Rob Stanger and Brian Stanger, Julianne and her children & grandchildren: Verna, Jenn, Nadine and Jenn daughter Kendra, Roger Jack, Sarah Jack and her children, Susan Jack and her children, Stan Jack Jr. and his children, Matthew Turner and his children, Corby Turner and his family, Molly Morris-Hobrecht, her sister-in-law Myrtle Jack and MANY more nephews and nieces.
A family viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 29th, 2021 at 1:00pm at Strate Funeral Home in Grand Coulee, WA. Following will be a wake for Martha at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, September 29th, 2021 in the Nespelem Community Center, Nespelem, Washington. Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, September 30th, 2021, also in the Nespelem Community Center. Please dress to impress for her services as she was a classy lady and we want to send her out that way, CLASSY.
