Martha Louise Brown

Martha Louise (Tafel) Brown went to be with her heavenly father, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, joining her husband Ranald “Randy” Brown, son Michael Brown, and companion cat Ginger.
Martha was born at home to Louis and Lucien Tafel in Saginaw, Michigan, February 21, 1933. She attended school in Saginaw, dropping out in the 12th grade. In January 1980, she returned to school, graduating from West Valley High School in June alongside her youngest son.
In February 1951, while working at a five and dime store in Saginaw, she met a young man who asked her out, and on June 9, 1951, mom and dad were married. They made their home in Saginaw where they welcomed their first child in 1952. Then in Pontiac, Michigan, they added four more children to the family from 1953 to 1958, and in Boise, ID in 1961, their sixth child. They settled in Yakima in 1962, where she lived the rest of her life.
Martha worked many years in retail, including management, and sold Avon products while raising her family. In 1984 she began working alongside her husband in his fireworks business. After his passing in 1989, she continued with the company, retiring in 2002. She went on to serve on the elections board, deliver flowers on holidays, and help deliver newspapers.
She was supportive of her children in their growing years, being a club leader, room mother, PTA officer, and cheering at their sporting events. She volunteered numerous hours for charitable work and fundraisers, mostly through her 42-year membership with a philanthropic sorority. She was an avid Seahawks fan, enjoyed roller skating, swimming, dancing, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, playing games with family, collecting salt and pepper shakers, being a homemaker, meeting people, and saying “Hi” to strangers with a smile.
Mom was a busy lady, but always had time to listen to her children and offer a helping hand. Her and dad opened their home to our friends and taught us to be dedicated hard workers.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 37 ½ years, one son, two grandsons, two great grandchildren, a son-in-law, four brothers, several loved pets.
She is survived by her children Debra (Paul) Glazier, Gregory (Christie) Brown, Milton (Suzanne) Brown, all of Yakima, Robert Brown of Kelso, WA, and Randy Brown Martin of Soap Lake, WA, 19 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, a sister-in-law, niece, two nephews, and cat Pepper. Also, her extended family consisting of Laura Brown, Jan Rosenberger, Jim and Joellen Bennett, Donna Storeide, and their families.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 10:00am at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made to Parkinson’s Research, Yakima CompassCare (Hospice and Cottage in the Meadow), Diabetes Association, Heart Fund, or Cancer Research.
