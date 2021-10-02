Martha Jean Mengarelli

Colonial Funeral Home
Martha J. Mengarelli, 67 years young, went to be with her lord and savior on October 1st, 2021.
Martha was born in Girard, Kansas to Johnnie and Joan Mengarelli. She was the middle of 5 children. Shortly after Martha was born her parents packed up and moved west to the Yakima Valley. Martha grew up in Granger, Washington graduating as a Spartan in 1972. Right out of high school Martha headed to Alaska to work on fishing vessels and save up enough money to one day buy property and build a house back in Granger. She was very proud of her accomplishment and boasted of it often. Once she was settled back in the Yakima Valley, she became a very well-known dog breeder and took pride in her dog business.
You could usually find Martha in the gym or at the football field cheering on her 7 nieces and nephews. She was a lover of sports and chased her nieces and nephews all across the state watching them play. Aunt Mart was known for heckling the refs often and her stat keeping. You could find her on the first row at any gym with her notepad and pen; paying close attention to every possession. Martha was the kind of aunt that took pride in all kids, not just her own, and loved supporting them as well. She always made it a point to go and watch the younger generations play whatever sport was in season. She was loved and appreciated by all, and often got the “thanks for coming Aunt Mart,” and a hug after every game.
When Martha was not in the gym, she was a lover of her yard and adventuring out into the wilderness finding just the right place to bird watch. She took pride in her yard and spent many hours planting, seeding, mowing, and trimming to make it as pristine as possible. Along with knowing every plant, flower, and tree she came across, Martha could name any bird and you could always find a pair of binoculars in her front seat, ready to get a close-up of the birds she seen along her path.
Martha leaves behind her parents, Johnnie and Joan Mengarelli, her 2 brothers Henry (Patty) and Donny (Jackie) Mengarelli, along with her 2 sisters Julie Mengarelli and Mary Jo (Tony Andrews) Mengarelli. She also leaves behind to carry on her memories, love of sports, and her fierceness with her pride and joy, her 7 nieces and nephews and her 12 great nieces and nephews. Along with her direct family, Martha leaves behind her sporting community. She loved all who crossed her path and labeled many as her “kids” who she loved and supported well beyond their sporting careers.
She is preceded into death by her grandparents Francis and Henry Mengarelli and Anna and Bill Duling.
A memorial service will be held on Friday October 8, 2021 at Heggie’s Colonial Funeral Home at 11 AM. Colonial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
