Martha G Gabbard, 90, of Selah, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2021. She loved music especially playing her guitar, piano and singing. She loved spending time with her family and will be missed dearly by those who knew her.
She is preceded in death be her husband, Albert Gabbard Sr., and her daughter, Glenna Lewis.
She is lovingly survived by her 5 children, 21 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and many friends and extended family.
