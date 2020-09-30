Martha Alice Livingston (McNett), known to most as Marty, was born March 23, 1946 to Ralph and Hazel McNett at St. Elizebeth Hospital in Yakima, WA. She had one older brother and sister, Keith and Janet. Sadly, Marty passed away September 22, 2020 with her husband Tanzy Livingston, her son Terry Livingston, her daughter Michelle (Shelly) Hawkins and her husband Daren by her side.
Marty was preceded in death by her son Anthony (Tony) Livingston, parents Ralph and Hazel McNett, and brother Keith McNett.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years Tanzy Livingston, her son Terry Livingston, her daughter Shelly (Daren) Hawkins, her sister Janet (James) Clark, five grandchildren, Christopher, Mykal, Ryan, Kalie, and Dylan, a number of brothers and sisters in-law, dozens of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Marty was a very devout Christian who deeply loved and served the God she worshiped Jehovah. She was very active in the ministry and shared the hope we all have, truly convinced we can see her again in the future. She was loved by all who knew her. She will be truly missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In