Marsha Lee (Jones) Mull was born January 30, 1965, in Yakima, WA. Marsha’s generosity of spirit knew no bounds. She was friendly and loving, and if she liked you, you were family; “Mama Marsha” always had your back, no matter who you were. Marsha loved the outdoors, to cook, to bake, and to share those things with those around her. She faced her health struggles with a positive attitude and determination, continuing to share her love and laughter for a long as she possibly could. Marsha is survived by her devoted husband, Justin Mull, her son, Christian (Monica) Mull, and daughter, Lexi Mull, as well as her mother, Nancy Moore, her sister, Laurie Jones, her brother, Todd Jones, many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Marsha passed away April 5, 2022; she was preceded in death by her sister, Ginny Schmidt, and her brother, Jeff Jones.
A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date.
