Marlys Mary (Hiles) Hughes passed peacefully into the hands of her loving father on Monday, November 16, 2020.
Marlys Hiles was born in Missouri Valley, Iowa on March 25, 1934 and passed away in Yakima, Washington on November 16, 2020.
Having moved with her family at the age of four to Badger Pocket, Ellensburg, Washington in 1938, the family then moved on to Gleed, Washington in 1940, eventually settling on 80th. Ave. in Yakima in 1945 where her parents established there apple ranching enterprise.
As a child, in the Yakima Valley, Marlys attended Wide Hollow School and Franklin Junior High School.
Marlys met her beloved husband Thomas Hughes in 1949 and married Tom one year later. Together they birthed their four children, William, Deborah, Douglas and Tammy.
The early child rearing years had Marlys devoting her time, energy and love, not only to her children, but also to aiding and supporting the family construction business. At times Marlys would take on seasonal warehouse work in order to help make ends meet. Eventually she worked into the restaurant industry, subsequently owning and operating her own restaurant. All the while she continued to further her education, making every effort possible to be of the utmost benefit to the family enterprise. The developing computer era found her studying accounting principles and computer applications thereof. Everyone that knew Marlys knew that she was a relentless workaholic and continuously strived for perfection in all things she attempted and expected no less of her children.
In 1996, Marlys was finally able to retire from her bookkeeping duties for her son Douglas and his company, D.H. Construction, so that she could focus all of her attention on her children, grandchildren and, eventually, great-grandchildren.
Marlys was an active member of Christian Life Center and West Valley Foursquare Church for many years and, in addition to raising her kids and grandkids and working to support the family businesses. She also managed to plan and organize many church related events and activities.
Marlys is survived by her children: William (Ann) Hughes, Deborah (Bernie) Anson, Douglas (Louella) Hughes and Tammy (Nick) Brawn; as well as 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, B.A. Hiles and Stella R. Hiles, her brother, Layla Hiles and both of her husbands, Thomas Hughes, Jr. and Gene Cross.
Furthermore, it has to be said that Marlys had a never ending love and devotion to her family, not only her children, but she meant the world to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Very seldom do you find someone as devoted to her family as Marlys. Therefore, she will be truly missed by so many loving family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Osanide Orphanage through West Valley Foursquare Church or the Union Gospel Mission.
Visitation will be held be held Saturday, Nov. 21 from 12:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Keith & Keith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at West Valley Foursquare Church, 5802 Summitview Ave., Yakima. A committal service will follow at West Hills Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
