Marlyn Kay Marble was born on March 25, 1952 to Ralph and Evelyn Thompson in Seattle, Washington. God called his faithful servant home on June 30, 2021. She was the fourth of six children. In 1956 her family moved to Yakima. Marlyn attended Yakima schools, graduating from Eisenhower High School in 1970. She graduated from Western Washington University in 1974.
After college, Marlyn moved to Seattle, where she was introduced by her brother Ralph to her husband, Ken Marble, a young attorney in Kirkland. Marlyn and Ken were married in May 1976 and recently celebrated 45 years of marriage. In 1978 they moved back home to Yakima to raise their family. Ken joined his father in the family business Yakima Hardware Company, known today as Horizon Distribution, Inc.
Marlyn and Ken had 3 children, Libby, Andy and Jimmy. Marlyn was a devoted mother to her children. She created a home filled with love and joy. Marlyn’s home was also the headquarters for big family gatherings at Thanksgiving, Christmas and any other family events that came along. She pulled off serving big meals with a special ease and grace.
The family took wonderful trips with friends, snow skiing to White Pass, Mt Bachelor, and Whistler, as well as vacations to the family cabin on South Puget Sound.
The bonds of friendship developed on these trips have remained strong through the years. Marlyn was the sounding board and confidant for many of her friends and family members.
Marlyn always had a competitive spirit. She fell in love with tennis in her early 30’s and had much success in doubles at the club level and in USTA competition. Marlyn played two or three days a week at the Yakima Tennis Club. She made some wonderful friendships at the tennis club and during trips to tournaments. She also was an avid sports spectator cheering on her children, grandchildren, the Seahawks and the Mariners.
Marlyn volunteered in the community starting as a Lamaze instructor where she helped prepare many young couples for childbirth. Later she did one on one mentoring of teen mothers in a program called Young Lives. She volunteered at Madison House as a tutor for boys and girls and served as a Deacon for Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church, serving home-bound seniors. For many years, Marlyn loved working part time at the Sporthaus. She approached each of these tasks with a servant’s heart.
After Marlyn and Ken became empty nesters, they had adventures to Montana, Idaho and British Columbia in their camper. They fell in love with Sun Valley Idaho where they skied in the winter and relaxed in the summer. They also enjoyed salmon fishing in the San Juan Islands and off the coast of Vancouver Island. They had memorable trips to Australia, French Polynesia, the Bahamas, the Caribbean, Argentina, Turkey and Europe. They also traveled extensively throughout the United States.
Marlyn had a deep faith in her Lord Jesus Christ. She accepted Christ into her life as a camper at Camp Ghormley. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church (now Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church) for most of her life. She and Ken were married there, and they raised their children in the church. When she was diagnosed seven weeks ago with stage 4 cancer, she did not despair. She knew that this world is temporary and that her faith in Christ will lead to spending joyous time in eternity with no pain or suffering.
Marlyn was predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Evelyn and by her daughter-in-law Jesse Chamberlin-Marble, wife of her son Jimmy, who passed away only three weeks ago. She was also predeceased by her brother Jim’s wife, Christy, who was one of her closest friends.
Marlyn is survived by her husband Ken, her daughter Libby and son-in-law Alex Hodge, her son Andy and her son Jimmy. She leaves 7 grandchildren, Henry, Charlie, William and Caroline Hodge, Grayson and August Chamberlin and Martha Marble. She is also survived by her five siblings, Carol Turner (Kermit), Ralph Thompson (Kimberly), Jim Thompson, Maribeth Lopit (Ed), and Diana Frick (Ken). She also leaves behind her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jan and Mike Brandt, brother-in-law Robert Marble and mother-in-law and father-in-law Louise and Richard Marble. She was very close to her numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thank you goes to Dr. Sylvia Labes, Geri Catton of North Star Lodge and to her niece Hallie Martin for the care that Marlyn received over the past several weeks.
A Celebration of Marlyn’s Life will be held at Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 10:00 am. Donations in her memory may be made to Camp Ghormley c/o Grace of Christ Church or to the Union Gospel Mission and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
