Marlene Vivian Luke Lopez passed away on September 6, 2021 in Seattle, WA following a brief illness. She was born in May 23, 1946 in White Swan, WA, a member of the Yakama Nation. Marlene was raised in Harrah, WA by her mother, Aurelia Ross Wapato and father, Ed Wapato.
Marlene attended and graduated from Chilocco Indian School in Oklahoma. She also attended Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon. She held various positions with the Yakama Nation. She also worked for the Job Corps located at Ft. Simcoe.
Most of all, Marlene enjoyed sewing and she was a well known baby board maker on the Yakama Reservation. She traveled throughout the Pacific Northwest with her husband Paul to sell her crafts at powwows and craft fairs. Marlene was a generous and loving woman. She would lend a helping hand whenever and however she could, especially for her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her only son, Austin Stuart Saluskin, her parents Aurelia and Ed Wapato, her sister Genevieve Hooper, nephews James Richard Hooper, Fred Ed Hooper, niece Aurelia Mary “Sister” Hooper, and brothers Ron Luke and Larry Luke.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Paul Lopez, sisters Pauline Eyle, Lydia Arneecher (Kenneth), and Jackie Wapato, brothers Alan Luke, and Darell Luke, numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Grant Luke, Kenny Arneecher, Kevin Luke, Jimmy Hooper, Isaiah Ellenwood, and Andrew Jack Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Kenneth Arneecher, John and Gary Lay, Sonny Harrison, Mike Eagle-Olney, Vic Wood, Juddson Luke, Jim Pratt, JC Pratt, Reg Pratt, and Emmit Taylor Jr.
Services will be conducted at Lower Valley Indian Baptist Church, 4141 Harrah Rd., beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will take place at 1910 Shaker Church Cemetery following.
Covid protocol will be followed due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases. Services will be for family and close friends.
