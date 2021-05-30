Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Marlene Rae Hull, just celebrated her 90th birthday with a wonderful party, with family and friends she so enjoyed. She was born in Yakima, Washington on April 13, 1931 to Ray and Florence (Spoolman) Johnson. Our sweet mother went home to her Lord early morning May 24, 2021.
Marlene lived her entire life in the Yakima Valley graduating from Yakima High in 1949. She then attended Yakima Business School to learn those new business machines she said. There she met her husband, Robert Hull, doing the same thing after getting out of the Army Air Corps. She worked at Montgomery Ward a short time using those new skills. They were married for 63 years and lived in Selah on a fruit orchard most of their lives. Marlene had 5 children and stayed very busy being a homemaker. With the orchard, much fruit was available and huge canning days were a family affair, her daughters all learning and helping. They loved the Lord and taking their family to church was the family activity, and she enjoyed teaching Sunday School. Her God was always important to her, reading her Bible and oh how she could pray. She loved attending church every week, until now watching several services on T.V.
After retiring, Robert and Marlene loved to travel driving across the country to Missouri every year, staying months and visiting relatives. Then they discovered cruising in 2004 and went on many cruises over the years. Together they attended grandchildren’s school functions and games often later taking the kids to McDonalds to celebrate. Holidays were always important to them and to have all the family together.
Marlene’s husband passed away in 2015 and she came to live with her daughter Alicia and husband Richard. A new room was added onto their house for her to enjoy. Only 7 months later, she fell and broke her hip there and she spent the rest of her life in a wheelchair. Cruises were still made and fun shopping trips to the dollar store or to Macy’s were her favorite things to do with her daughters, and always with a lunch included. Marlene loved to get dressed up every day and wear her jewelry, putting on her lipstick, what a pretty smile she had. Marlene now spent her time reading and watching Hallmark movies. Holidays were still important to her and her Christmas tree was up year round usually decorated for the season.
Marlene is survived by her 5 children, Alicia (Richard) Burke, Lorraine (Jeff) Johnston of Selah, Bruce (Karen) Hull, Larry (Pia) Hull of Yakima and Linda (Dave) DeBelloy of Depoe Bay, Or. Grandma Marlene is also loved and now missed by her 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren, she loved to see and hug. She also has 4 nieces and a nephew along with Victoria Scatena and Dave Maybe and many other friends special to her.
There will be a greeting and viewing on Friday June 4th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Keith and Keith Funeral Home on Yakima Ave. We will go to Terrace Heights Memorial Park on Saturday morning June 5th at 10 a.m. for Graveside services. Marlene loved her church potlucks and dinners, to honor her we will be having one at about 11:15 at Selah Covenant Church, 560 McGonagle Rd. in Selah before the Celebration of Life Service also there at about 12:30. Bring your favorite dish or cookies and memories and please come join us. To share a memory of Marlene visit www.keithandkeith.com.
