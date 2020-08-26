On Wednesday August 19th, 2020, Marlene R. Vesek went to rest in the arms of the Lord. She passed peacefully at the Cottage In The Meadow with her family there holding her hand.
Marlene was born on October 20th, 1959 in Vancouver, Wa. She moved to Yakima in 1977.
She worked most of her life as everyone’s favorite waitress, even co-owning her own restaurant for a time in Cougar, Wa. Throughout her waitressing career she formed many lasting and meaningful relationships. Her coworkers and customers were very much like family to her.
Marlene had a way about her. She was both innocent and mischievous, with an authentic smile and vibrant eyes. She was loving and rowdy… always the most fun. She had several types of laughs… each equally infectious. Rules rarely applied to her. She could draw and bake very well. She loved George Straight songs and prime rib. She rooted for the Seahawks and enjoyed a good margarita. Her favorites were spending time with her grandchildren and watching the Investigation Discovery Channel with her daughters. She was beautiful in so many ways, she deserved more.
Marlene is survived by her mother, Margaret Tracy, her sisters, Susan (Ray) Mayo, Teresa (Larry) Fitzgerald, and Dena Rawlings, and her brother, Gerald L. Jenkins, also several beloved nieces and nephews, her children, Kristy Jenkins, Jennifer (Wayne) Simpson, and Joseph Vesek, and her cherished grandchildren, Hailey, Dylan, Ashley, Justin, Christian, and yet to be born Lucas Paul.
There will be a celebration of her life on her upcoming birthday, October 20th.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In