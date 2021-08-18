Valley Hills Funeral Home
Marlene Isabelle Hall, age 82, passed away in the hospital on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
Marlene is survived by her bother Darrell Scott, her sister Jean Marsh, and her beloved cat Pepsi.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard of 47 years.
Marlene lived in Harrah, WA where she was raised and loved by her church family. Marlene dedicated her life to helping others, working in the Wapato School District and at a nursing home in Toppenish.
Her funeral will be held at Reservation Community Memorial Park at 10 am on Thursday, August 19, 2021, with a celebration of life afterward at the Pavilion of the Harrah Community Church.
