Marlene H Moreau, 83 of Yakima, passed away March 26, 2021 in Florida. She was born November 24, 1937 to Michael & Margaret Heisler. Marlene was raised mostly in Yakima and graduated from St. Joseph Academy. Then attended Yakima Business College and is a law secretary. She married Lawrence (Larry) Moreau September 27, 1958 at the St. Joseph’s Church in Yakima. She worked for Frame & Whiting, then Moss Adams. She also worked for Holy Redeemer Catholic Church as a secretary. She belonged to Holy Redeemer Perish. She was a member of the VFW and Boat Club. She loved Tahitian dancing and going to Hawaii. Her favorite pastime was boating and dancing. She was preceded in death by Michael and Margaret Heisler, her husband Larry Moreau and brother Wilbert (Bill) Heisler. Her surviving family include 3 children, Len Moreau and wife Barbara, Mark Moreau and wife Tresa, and Renee Moreau; and 6 grandchildren, Stephanie, Larry, Tiffany, Travis, EchoTanae and LakoyaShenae. She has 5 great-grandchildren, Daniela, Adriana, Connor, Mason, and Duke. A memorial service is scheduled May 21, 11 am at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.
