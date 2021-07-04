Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Marlen George Rieker, 90, was called to his eternal home on June 22, 2021, in Yakima, Washington. He was born in Linton, North Dakota in 1931 to Herman and Martha Rieker. He had two older brothers, James and Charles, and four younger sisters, Elizabeth, Corrine, Arlene, and Kathleen. The family moved to Yakima in 1945.
He served in the Korean War as a United States Marine. After serving, he returned to Yakima where he was a union electrician for 60 years. He married Darlene Suckow in 1960 at Grace Lutheran Church in Yakima where they were active members for the rest of their lives. He loved gardening and always had plenty of walnuts, rhubarb, tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers to share with neighbors and family. During retirement, he expanded his meticulous snow shoveling skills to keep the church and family member’s walks clear. He delighted in making large snow mountains for his grandchildren to enjoy at his home. Possibly, his favorite activity was pushing his grandkids around in a cart converted from a lawn mower. He was serious, yet kind. When he greeted you, there was always a sharp sparkle in his eye and the warmest of hugs.
He was preceded in death by his sons Ron (Connie) Rieker and Gordon Rieker, his daughter Karen (John) Hood, and his wife Darlene. He is survived by his sisters Arlene and Kathleen, 9 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.
Marlen’s family would like to thank the staff of Apple Creek for the excellent care and compassion he received.
Viewing will be July 7th from 4-8 p.m. at Keith and Keith Funeral Home in Yakima. There will be a graveside service at Terrace Heights Memorial Park on July 8th at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service at Grace Lutheran Church, 1207 S. 7th Avenue in Yakima, at 10:30 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In