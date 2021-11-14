Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Marle Ann Ingersol, 91 years, passed away on November 4, 2021 at home with her family by her side. Marle was loved by many and will be missed. She is survived by her daughter Julie (Frank) Davenport. She was preceded in death by her parents Tennis and Julia LeRoue.
A very special thank you to Grandma Betty and Cousin Kathy for all you did for Marle.
Viewing will be at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 pm. A Graveside Service will be at Terrace Heights Memorial Park on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 2:00 pm. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in