Marla Fae Chisholm, of Yakima, passed away March 7, 2021. She was born the daughter of Merold and Roberta Dilley in Red Cloud, Nebraska.
Marla enjoyed her job as a caregiver to the elderly. Many people commented on the compassionate care received from her. She also liked going for drives in the mountain back roads and walking through the mountain forest where she found peace and quiet.
Marla is survived by her daughter Stacy (Michael) Kisner, granddaughters Scarlett Ann and Mackenzie Fae of Moxee, daughter Amber Chisholm, grandsons Gavyn and Calvin of Kennewick, brothers, Robert Dilley of Rainier, WA, Vince Dilley of Hastings, Nebraska, and Merlin Dilley of Harvard, Nebraska.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, and little brother, Scott Lee, as well as her son, Robert G. Chisholm.
Miss you Marla, know that I love you always. Love, Leland. See you again someday.
Services will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
