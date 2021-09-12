Marla Ann (Wood) Doman, 79, of Brownstown, Washington, passed away unexpectedly Monday September 6, 2021 at her home.
Marla was born on February 6, 1942 to Warner and Ellen Wood of Boise, Idaho, second of three daughters. Childhood years were spent in Ontario, Oregon where she met and married her eternal husband, William Larry Doman in 1958.
Marla was a mother to four children, Tami (Bruce) Warren, of California, Wm Wade Doman, of Brownstown, Jana Seals, of Yakima, and Lynell (Lance) Moore, of Utah, and a loving grandmother to twelve grandchildren.
Larry and Marla lived in the Yakima Valley for 51 years. Marla was a business owner for 22 years.
Marla was a faithful active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Marla loved her family, service for her church, travel, and her flowers, reading, her friends and her country.
Services provided by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, Washington.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday September 15, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 705 S. 38th Ave., Yakima, Washington 98902; 11 AM viewing, 1 PM Funeral followed by graveside services.
For those unable to attend, the funeral will be live streamed on zoom at the following link: 94539549597. Passcode: Zillah.
The family wishes in lieu of flowers to please donate to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Services.
