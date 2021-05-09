On September 26, 1949, in Spokane, WA, Olav and Virginia Gravbrot welcomed their firstborn, Mark Vaughn Gravbrot, into the “Journey of Life.” Early travels brought Mark through Gonzaga Prep High School, followed by 3 years at Washington State University. Portland, Oregon became his next destination for dental school at Oregon Health Sciences University.
During his time in Pullman, Mark met his future dental partner, Mike Buehler. They opened Chalet Dental Clinic and practiced together for 25 years. In May 2000, Gravbrot Family Dental Clinic was opened, where Mark served his beloved patients for an additional 14 years.
Mark deeply loved and cared for his family. On March 30, 1985, he married his loving wife, Robin, and embraced her son Jacob as his own. Mark Eric and Nicholas joined this family journey in following years, along with grandson Christian. “Adopted” daughter, Andrea, and her son, Hayden, completed their family. Traveling and attending family events were highlights regularly enjoyed.
Mark loved Jesus, his Lord and Savior. He served the youth group at West Side Church for many years and shared his dental skills at the Yakima Union Gospel Mission and on a mission trip to Haiti. He faithfully supported many Christian ministries and traveled to China as well with the Jesus Film Project.
As a life-long “early bird,” Mark completed his earthly journey and received his “graduation diploma” on the morning of March 14, 2021. He is now rejoicing in heaven, checking the teeth of his “classmates,” and celebrating with Jesus Christ.
We are forever grateful for Rowena, his loving and compassionate care giver and her beautiful family; we are blessed by the support of our surviving family and friends; we are eternally grateful for the hope and salvation Mark had and we have through Jesus Christ.
His parents preceded him in their earthly departures; his sister Gail (Jan) Armstrong and his brothers Jon (Sandra) and William Gravbrot survive him, in addition to his father and mother-in law, Charles and Elva Millard, and the family members already acknowledged.
A celebration of life is planned later. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to: Yakima Union Gospel Mission; CRU (Campus Crusade for Christ, P.O. Box 628222, Orlando, FL 32862-8222); or your favorite charity, in Mark’s honor.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In