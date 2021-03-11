Mark Stewart

Columbia Hills Memorial Chapel
Mark Cameron Stewart, 74, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his home in Roosevelt, WA.
Mark “Roscoe” Stewart was born in Sunnyside, WA on December 22, 1946, son of Ida Bell and Robert Stewart. He was a jack-of-all-trades whose last job was the Commissioner of the Klickitat County Fire District #9 (Roosevelt, WA). He loved his family, gardening, fishing on the Columbia River, Gonzaga basketball, and Keystone Light beer. He will be dearly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife Vicky (Baker) Stewart, children Troy (Shamera) Stewart, Traci (Lance) Norris, Nikki (Jason) Gasca, and Chico (Kimber) Gasca, grandchildren Clinton Carl, Carrie (JJ Furlong) Stewart, Amando Gasca, Haley Norris, Chase Norris, Chance Stewart, Joey Gasca, and Dylan Gasca, and great-granddaughter Harlie Marie.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
