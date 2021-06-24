Camino Del Sol Funeral Chapel
People who knew Mark Mains often commented on his kindness, his big heart and his droll sense of humor. Alzheimer’s disease robbed him of memories, but it couldn’t steal his kindness, said his wife, Brenda Vencel Mains of Sun City West, Arizona.
Before their last Valentine’s Day together, he asked Brenda for “a ream of paper so I can write you love letters.”
Mark Kenneth Mains of Sun City West died Saturday, June 19, 2021 in Sun City West, Arizona. He had Alzheimer’s disease.
Mains grew up in Bickleton, Washington, the next-to-the-youngest of eight children. He lettered in basketball and baseball at Bickleton High School. He earned a degree in computer science from Washington State University in Pullman.
He worked in the aircraft industry before switching to telecommunications.
Mains played golf throughout his adult life.
Mains and then-Brenda Vencel met through their dogs. His Yorkshire terrier, Bear, was an offspring of her Yorkie, Kramer.
At Sun City West, Mains was active in the silver jewelry-making club and participated in the investment club before Alzheimer’s prohibited his participation in these activities.
He was preceded in death by wife Judy Mains; parents, Cecil Lyle “Skinny” Mains and Myrtle E. Jordan Mains; brothers Texas, Dan, George and Charles Mains; and sister Edith Mains Porter.
Besides his wife, other survivors include his children, son Jason Mains of Spokane, Washington; daughters Jodi Mains of Spokane, Allison Mains Frizzel (husband Brett) of Denver, Colorado, and Leah Mains of Denver; sisters Nona Mains Durden of Yuma, Arizona, and Mary Mains of Leavenworth, Washington; grandsons Jaxon Emert Mains and Derek Frizzel, both of Denver; step-daughter Donna Kelly of Terre Haute, Indiana; and step-granddaughters Chelsey Coad (husband Daniel) and Rachel Peters, all of Terre Haute; and a step-great-granddaughter, Edith Coad of Terre Haute. Please join Mark’s family in sharing memories, pictures or videos on his tribute wall at www.caminodelsol.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In