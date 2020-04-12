Mark Edward Followell was born February 25, 1969 in Yakima, Washington and died April 1, 2020 after a long hard battle with multiple health issues. He was 51 years old.
Mark attended A.C. Davis High School in Yakima followed by Job Corps in White Swan. From a young age, Mark always loved tearing things apart and putting them back together, especially if it had an engine. That love turned into a passion for American muscle cars and dirt bikes. He even had a youth dirt bike team named Team Mad Dog for several years to keep kids active and off the streets and to share his passion so that one day it could become theirs.
Mark had a huge heart. He was the kind of guy that was there the second you said you needed help. If you needed something and he had it or he could fix it, he was always there to share and more than willing to help you out. His kind heart had a love for animals. Mark was always finding and rescuing dogs, cats, and even an injured crow once. He particularly loved chihuahuas and always had at least one. His favorite chihuahua was Chunky, he loved that little guy so much.
Mark was preceded in death by his brother Steve Ferguson, grandparents Georgina Frady and Ralph Frady Sr., aunt and uncle Kathy and James Frady, and his girlfriend Brenda Proudfood. He is survived by his mother Geraldine Vigil, sister and brother-in-law Becky and Shawn Neal, son Anthony Perkins, aunt and uncle Sharon and David Haviland, aunt and uncle Trish and Ralph Frady, nephews Anthony and Brandon Ferguson, and best friend Paul Gonsales.
The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Healthcare Rehab Facility for their dedication and excellent care of Mark when he was there for rehabilitation in November. We would also like to thank Don. Thank you Don for your generosity, kindness, and love towards Mark. You were a father figure to him and afforded him so much kindness, generosity, and comforts in his final months.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
