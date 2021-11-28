Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Mark Christopher St. George, age 52, passed away at his home on November 10, 2021. Mark was born in Yakima, Washington on October 21, 1969. He was the youngest of three children to his parents Merv and Peg St. George. He spent his early years in both Washington and Alaska where he attended Selah, Soldotna and Highland High Schools.
Mark worked for several employers throughout the years but found his calling as a service writer in 2015. He was a natural and developed a reputation in Yakima, being sought after by many auto repair shops and dealerships. He had recently started working for Valley Ford and felt like he belonged there.
One of his greatest achievements in life was becoming a father to his three daughters, Dominique, Kelsee and Emily. He was a superhero to them, better known as socks and sandals guy and the master of dad jokes. He made sure their native language was sarcasm. Mark had the best taste in music and enjoyed attending concerts with them, the girls’ own personal security guard if the crowd got too wild. He never had to discipline with an iron fist, just a very heavy sigh. He could be stern with his Dad voice, but was best described by Emily as a big cuddlebug. He gave THE BEST HUGS EVER! He was very proud of them and would do absolutely anything for them, even if it meant driving across the state to help with a broken car.
Mark met Mindi in 2011 through a mutual friend, they were inseparable after that. Inside jokes and inappropriate humor were the foundation of their relationship. They truly were soul mates. They married January 1, 2016 in a brief outdoor ceremony in 21-degree weather. He was an amazing, loving husband and very protective of Mindi.
Mark loved adventure. He and Mindi enjoyed jumping in the car and heading anywhere at a moment’s notice. He was in charge of the music on their trips, playing the soundtrack to their lives. He always had a camera with him and was an amazing photographer. He was also passionate about firearms. An outstanding marksman who loved sharing his gift by teaching others. He made those around him feel safe. He loved skiing and was quite the daredevil, always trying to beat his own personal speed record. He especially loved leading his ski buddy, Kim, into danger.
Mark is survived by his wife Mindi, father Merv St. George, brother Tony St. George, sister Tristy Morrison, daughters Dominique, Kelsee and Emily, grandchildren Logan and Dahlia, extended family, several best friends and his Siberian Husky Kenai.
A Celebration of Life reception will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 1:00-4:00 pm, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1414 S. 72nd Avenue, Yakima, Washington 98908. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in