Mark Aragon

Mark (The Dad, Tank, Sparky) Aragon was born on October 6, 1982. He took his last breath here on Earth on May 2, 2020 and started living his next life, riding his Harley and eating all the Bruchi’s sandwiches he can handle. No more pain. He was born and raised in Selah, WA and graduated from high school in 2000. He immediately went to work out of high school and eventually found his calling as a butcher. He was a hard worker and was lucky enough to enjoy what he did and who he worked with.
He was quiet by nature, but surrounded by friends. If you had the opportunity to know and receive love from him you had a brother for life. His Amigos brothers called him Tank for a reason, he was tough, resilient and strong-willed. Mark never shed a tear for himself, though God knows he deserved to at times. Mark valued his Amigos brothers and his family is forever grateful for the love and support they showed their brother through the toughest of times!
He had a big family and lots of love. His two little sisters got on his last nerve most of the time, but that didn’t change the love he had for them. This extended to various nieces and nephews and cousins. He treasured and appreciated his Grandma Carol and she made sure he was always cared for. Mark had nothing but love and respect for his dad and no one and nothing was ever going to change that. And a mothers love is unconditional and forever.
His most important and favorite role was DAD. He adored his little boy, Harley, with a passion. They only had ten years together but they squeezed a lot into those years. He taught him drive, to shoot a gun, to respect his mom and to be an all-around good man. They have the most incredible father son bond, all their inside jokes and Harley constantly teasing and roasting him and Mark laughed and enjoyed every minute of it. Best boys and best friends for life is what they always said and stands true now.
Funeral services and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date, please text 509.834.9703 for updates.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In