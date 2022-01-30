Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Mark Andrew Doll, 76, of Selah, Washington, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer on January 24th, 2022. He passed away peacefully at home next to his wife of 53 years, Sandra Doll, and best friend, Randy Korgel.
He was born in Mandan, North Dakota on July 9th, 1945 to parents John and Magdalyn Doll and grew up with his siblings, Marilyn, John Jr., James and Barbara. He attended St. Joseph’s Grade School in Yakima and graduated from Naches High School in 1964. After high school, Mark served our country in the US Army and then went on to begin what would become a 41 year long career at Boise Cascade in Yakima.
In his 20’s, he met Sandra Gilliam, fell in love, got married and they started a family of their own, complete with son, Mark Jr., and daughter, Raelynn, and their many bulldogs, which were Mark’s ‘other children.’
In his spare time, Mark loved being in the outdoors. He enjoyed gathering wood from the mountains for his fireplace. Mark also took great pride in his yard, as you could’ve found him on his mower anytime of the day or just spending time outside working. Mark was a kind, loyal, and generous man who enjoyed being surrounded by his friends and family.
In addition to his wife, Sandra, and children Mark Doll Jr. (wife, Jami) and Raelynn Williamson (husband, Josh), Mark is survived by his sister, Marilyn Farris (husband, Dick), three sisters-in-law (Monzetta, Mary and Jill) and one brother-in-law (Dennis), as well as his seven grandchildren, Maddie, Emmy, Jayce, Ellie, Josie, Jance and June. He was preceded in passing by his parents, John and Magdalyn, brothers John Jr. and James, and sister, Barbara.
A private Funeral Service for immediate family only, will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 at 10:30 am. There will be a Rosary Service at the same location beginning at 5:30 pm on Monday, January 31st, 2022. His family will be present to welcome loved ones.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 12th, 2022 at 1:00 pm for all family and friends at the Mel Allen Hall at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1107 W. Fremont in Selah, WA.
The family wished to extend appreciation and gratitude toward Mark’s best friend, Randy Korgel, and neighbors Bill and Lori Adams, for their enormous support during the past several months, as this allowed Mark to remain peacefully at home during his final days.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Church Building Fund, in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in