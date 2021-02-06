Colonial Funeral Home
Mark Allen Bouchey, 68, a lifelong resident of Toppenish, WA, passed away February 4, 2021, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital after a short illness.
Mark was born December 30, 1952, in Yakima, Washington, to Lester and Margaret Bouchey.
Following in his father’s footsteps, Mark was a committed farmer who continued to grow the business into a productive corporation. Mark was both innovative and meticulous in his farming practices. He was always thinking of ways to improve agricultural techniques and could often be found fabricating equipment to improve efficiencies. The pride Mark had for his family farm manifested itself in the way he maintained his fields, equipment and workshops. He was generous in sharing his farm knowledge with others and was chosen as Toppenish Farmer of the Year in 1992. In 2007 he was selected as the Toppenish Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year.
Mark supported his Toppenish community through his work with the Toppenish rodeo arena, Bouchey Mural and Park, and of local businesses. He was a long-time Board of Director member of Central Valley Bank.
Mark had a large personality, a huge heart, and his presence was always known. He was continuously looking for the next adventure. He had a true gift for everything mechanical, and was a devoted fan of NASCAR. His grandchildren loved coming to the farm and riding on the John Deere tractors and four wheelers with Grandpa. Mark and his wife Jane enjoyed traveling to her competitive penning competitions and spending time with the horseman community. He was extremely close to his son Jared and they shared many common interest and activities. Their close relationship extended beyond just father and son, they were truly best friends. Mark will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Mark is survived by his wife Jane, son Jared Bouchey and wife Maandi, two grandchildren, Jaxon and Weston, sister JoAnn Hogins and her husband Mitch and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Lester and Margaret, brother Lynn Bouchey and first wife Mary.
A viewing is scheduled for Monday, February 8th, 2-5 PM at Toppenish Colonial Funeral Home. A private graveside service will held on February 9th, with a celebration of life to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your charity of choice, and in honor of Mark, please consider cancer associations, especially Sort 4 the Cause and the SRB Foundation (St. Joseph / Marquette School).
