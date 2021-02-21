Mark Alan Sundberg passed away unexpectedly from COVID-19 on February 5th, 2021 surrounded by his wife and children at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix, AZ. Mark is the son of the late Elroy and Nancy Sundberg. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Peter Sundberg, his uncle Alan and aunt Gail Sundberg who played an important role in his life and were very special to him.
Mark was born on December 21st, 1956 at Camp Hanford in Richland, WA. He was raised in Yakima, Washington and moved to Mount Vernon in 1987.
Mark was a very devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He loved golf, photography, astronomy, and his second home in Florence, AZ where the weather was warm and the sky was clear. He was a generous man and will leave a legacy of love, humor, generosity, kindness and helpfulness. Mark would help anyone and would have given his last dollar if someone needed it. His work in the oil refining industry took him all over the United States. His coworkers would quickly become life long friends. Mark is survived by his wife Kelly Sundberg of Mount Vernon, WA; his children, Elizabeth Moniz (Mike) of Bonney Lake, WA; Nathan Dyer Sundberg of Walla Walla, WA ; Katie Hargett (Zeke) of Sedro-Woolley, WA; Charlie Benston of Burlington, WA and Samantha Hutchinson of Shelton, WA; his grandchildren Ashlyn, Adeline, Eva, Pumpkin, Mackenzie, Bayne, Henry, Emmitt, Wyitt, John, Jayden and Maliki; his siblings, Randy Sundberg (Gail) of Chehalis, WA; Patrick Sundberg (Denise) of Yakima, WA; and Diana Roberts (Dave) of Yakima, WA. Mark is also survived by his ever faithful friend and travel companion, his dog Rusty. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Condolences can be sent to the family home, 2309 Monica Dr., Mount Vernon, WA 98273. A Celebration of Mark’s Life will be held at a later date.
