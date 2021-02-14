Marjorie “Peggy” Estella Sanislo (McNamera)

May 17, 1921 - January 30, 2021
Peggy passed peacefully on January 30 after almost a Century of Living “The good Life.” There was no stranger she knew and no favorites to be had. Peggy had a long productive life filled with family and friends that she adored! Peggy was a mother to 3 children, Mike, Ron and Tanna, Aunt Peg to so many and Granny Peg to so many more. Peggy charmed many strangers with her brilliant smile and quick wit. She was a vibrant soul who loved the Lord, family, friends and life.
She was born in Yakima, Washington on May 17th or 18th depending on which story she wanted to tell if you asked. Peggy is preceded in death by her spouse Richard “Dick” Sanislo and son Mike. Peggy is survived by 1 of 8 siblings, Paul (Bonnie) McNamera of Lakeside, CA, 2 children, Ron (Cindy) Sanislo of Moses Lake, WA, and Tanna (Edward) Taylor of Waynesville MI, multiple nephews and nieces, and a legacy of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren who ADORED her.
Peggy, being born and raised in the Yakima Valley, knew the Wenas, Nile and Ahtanum ridge as home to many memories she shared with her loved ones over the years. Memories like riding horseback across the Ahtanum ridge, walking miles to school in the snow as a child in the Wenas and Nile and playing on mount Clements with siblings. Being one of the oldest children she spent lots of time being “second mom to her siblings” Bill, Mike and Paul.
Once she met Dick and married they made their home in many areas of Washington but settled for several years in the Moses lake area. Peggy spent many years as a stay at home mom raising her 3 children while Dick worked as a Big Rig “backhoe” operator across the state. After Mike, Ron and Tanna grew up and moved on Peggy decided to pursue a career in home interior design. Over the next 15 years she found her niche being a very successful consultant based out of the Moses Lake area, beautifying homes across central Washington.
After Dick and Peggy retired they took up snow birding in the warmer climates of the south, California and Arizona and riding their gold wing (motorcycle) with family and friends until the passing of Dick in 1997. Peggy loved the great outdoors with her favorite places being within eye shot of a garden or flowers she could watch grow and birds she could listen to singing. She spent many years camping with family and loving the huckleberry fields. She loved harvesting from the garden and munching on its produce. When inside she spent many hours reading, playing handheld games and she also had a love for putting puzzles together with grandchildren. “Let’s eat our dessert before Dinner” she would say. Peggy had a true sweet tooth.
After Dick’s passing Peggy returned to the Yakima area where she was surrounded by many family members. Another of her favorite pastimes was going to church and then finding a small group to share coffee and chatter with. Peggy spent many years in her 70-80’s traveling with her daughter Tanna and husband Edward. She loved adventure which she found wherever he went. She spent 8 years in Hawaii off and on but would once again settle back in the Yakima area. One of Peggy’s most treasured adventures was traveling with a friend to Rome in her mid 80’s, which was organized by Holy Family. Peggy would often be seen holding a rosary.
Family and friends are encouraged and invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Catholic Church in Naches, Washington, hopefully in the month of May 2021.
