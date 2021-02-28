Valley Hills Funeral Home
Marjorie I. Beebe, 93, born on April 21, 1927, in Chowchilla, CA, died February 18, 2021, at home in Union Gap, WA, surrounded by family.
She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Letlow, and mother, Alice Lanegan, husband, Abraham Beebe, and sons, Douglas and Robert Beebe.
Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Sharon Beebe, sibling, Pat Nichols of Goldendale, brother-in-law, Donald Quantrell of Goldendale, grandkids, Joseph, Kevin, Heather, Layla, Megann, David and Catrina. Several great- and great-great-grandkids and numerous cousins, nieces, & nephews.
Marjorie retired as an RN in Woodland, CA, then moved to White Swan, WA with her husband. She worked as the school nurse while continuing her education to become a teacher. She retired from that after 20 years. Marjorie belonged to the Speelyi-mi/Ftilyay-mi club, the American Legion AUX133, Veterans of Foreign War 1356 and the Red HAT club.
There will be a viewing Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 9-12 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA with the service to begin at 12 pm. Burial to follow at the Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato, WA.
