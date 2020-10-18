Marjorie Ann (Morris) Gargett (83) passed peacefully October 2, 2020 in Yakima, WA in her home, holding her husband, Leonard Gargett’s, hand, after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.
Marjorie was born to Harley and Myrtle (Fisher) Morris on September 2, 1937.
Her life started on the Colville Indian Reservation on her parents ranch in the Cameron Lake area. She loved her life on the ranch and often told stories of fond memories on the ranch.
She started school in the one room Cameron Lake School house. In 8th grade she started school at the Okanogan School District and graduated from Okanogan High School in 1955. She was Princess Okanogan for the Omak Stampede the summer after her senior year.
She married Leonard Leslie Gargett, November 30, 1956. They were happily married for almost 64 years. Their relationship was an inspiration to all those that knew them.
She spent most of her years as a homemaker. Her door was always open and she welcomed everyone. There was always food to feed you and if she knew you were coming she would make your favorite. She had a soft spot for small children, animals and her flowers. Often she was seen lovingly talking to animals and her flowers.
Marjorie is survived by her husband Leonard, kids, Lenny, Larry, and Sheryl (Aaron); four grandchildren, Abby (Shane), Greg (Melissa), Marissa, and Alex, and five great-grandchildren, Lily, Adalyn, Ruby, Greyson and Brooklyn; her sister in law Betty Morris and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two infant siblings, her parents, her five brothers, Don, Ord, Bud, Pib and Meb and her four sisters, Arlene, Violet, Gwen and Myrna.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Even in the end, we all heard her say quite often “we will manage.” She always thought of others before herself. For everyone who knew her well, her signature sign off “I’ll let ya go.”
She will be deeply missed. “Love you forever and ever amen.”
