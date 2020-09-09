August 27, 1926 - September 3, 2020
Ninety-four years of living, working, raising a family, enjoying grandchildren and great-grandchildren came to an end on September 3, 2020 when M. Janice Merk passed away peacefully with family by her side. Janice is survived by her children: Jim (Lisa) of Colton, WA, Marlene (Henry) of Aurora, OR, and Suzanne of Zillah, WA, her five grandchildren: Brandon (Amber), Sara (Bryson), Hillary (Anthony), Jason (Sara), and Zachary. Also surviving are nine great-grandchildren. Janice is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Raymond Merk, and her parents, Marion and Albert Adkison.
Jan was born on August 27, 1926 in Snoqualmie Falls, WA to Albert and Marion (Jeffries) Adkison as their only child. She graduated from Granger High School and then attended St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing and receiving her RN in Nursing in 1948. Jan worked as a nurse for 50 years including for Dr. Meagher, in Toppenish, Dr. Doornink, Dr. Buckley of the Wapato Medical Center and ended her career working with Dr. Vickers.
Jan had a variety of hobbies, including sewing, crocheting, fishing, and watching college, professional and Zillah High School sports.
Graveside Inurnment has been scheduled for Friday October 9, 2020 at the Zillah Cemetery at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers Jan requests donations be made to the Zillah and Granger Alumni Scholarship funds. Please visit www.ValleyHilsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
