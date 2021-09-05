Marion James Baugher passed away at Peace Health St. Joseph Hospital in Bellingham, WA, on August 22, 2021, due to surgery complications.
Marion was born in Toppenish, WA, on February 2, 1945, to Clarence and Sadie (Darnell) Baugher. He was raised in the Zillah area and attended school there, graduating from Zillah High School in 1963. Later, he attended Yakima Valley Community College.
During his youth, Marion became a very accomplished baseball player, and he carried on his love of playing baseball as an adult. His expertise was pitching. Marion loved sports and was an avid Mariners and Seahawks fan.
Marion joined the Coast Guard in 1963, but his military service was cut short during boot camp in San Francisco, CA, when he had an emergency medical event and spent a month in a San Francisco hospital.
Marion joined the Union Gap Police Department in 1971. In 1972, he transferred to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and advanced within the ranks from patrolman to detective, Chief of the Civil Department, Chief of the Criminal Department and ultimately became the Undersheriff of Yakima County. Marion was proud to be a law enforcement officer, and he earned several awards during his service. He retired in 1985 for medical reasons.
In 1977, he married Lonna Vachon and they began their journey through life together raising their blended family. Marion was a true animal lover, and when he and Lonna moved to a small farm in Selah, WA, he enjoyed raising cows, sheep, goats, horses, llamas, and even a couple Seika deer. There was always a dog or two in the family but Lilly, his feed store dog, was his favorite.
It was important to Marion to work hard to provide for his family. Upon retirement from the Sheriff’s Department, he formed a private investigating business, studied and became a real estate agent, built a feed store and car wash in Selah, and formed a limited car dealer partnership with Brian Harris.
When he and Lonna fully retired, they sold their Selah farm and moved into their motor home to travel the country. Their most memorable trip was spending a summer in Alaska. Marion enjoyed camping in the woods, especially Buck Meadows with several good friends, and in later years in RV parks on the Oregon Coast, California, and Arizona. Upon deciding to leave the nomadic life in their RV, they moved to Sequim, WA, and then ultimately to Lynden, WA, to be near their daughter and her family.
Marion had a special sense of humor and laughed a lot. He loved being a grandpa and telling his law enforcement stories to his family even when their eyes would glaze over and would say to him, “Oh, grandpa, we’ve heard that story before.”
Marion is preceded in death by his parents, a brother Kenny (Janet); two sisters, Barbara (Junior) Hathaway, and Dorothy (Harold) Gooderl.
Marion is survived by his beloved wife, Lonna, of 44 years; three sons, Rodney (Michelle) Baugher, Anthony (Cindy) Baugher, Marc (Jennifer) Vachon, and daughter, Jennifer Vachon (Nick Brossoit); seven grandchildren: Alyson Baugher; Zachary, Joshua and Kate Baugher; Anna Vachon; and Kael and Jackson Stapleton; two sisters, Marie (Ben) Van Corbach and Carol (Keith) Benner; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Marion’s life will be held at the Elks Club in Selah on October 9, 2021, from 3 to 6 p.m.
