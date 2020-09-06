Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Marilynn Ruth Marsh, age 73, of Yakima, WA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Marilynn was born January 6, 1947 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Ruth Edna Burghardt and Nathan William Marsh.
Marilynn, a nutritionist for WIC, retired in central California and relocated to Yakima in 2016 to be close to her children and grandchildren.
She loved gardening and was active and grew many friendships through the Yakima Master Gardeners in recent years. Marilynn was also a regular attender at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Yakima and made many friends there as well.
Marilynn is survived by daughter Julie Mayes (Scott), son John Olexsy (Tammy), Sisters Jeanette Hyatt (Randy) and Nancy White (Danny) and brothers Tom Marsh (Chris) and Tim Marsh (Sandy). She is also survived by five grandchildren (Tambra, Matthew, Micah, Nathan and Jocey) and one great grandchild (Ward). She is preceded in death by her parents, Nathan and Ruth Marsh and by a sister, Georgianne Marsh.
The family would like to thank Erin Richins and Micah Mayes for caring for Marilynn over the last few months.
A private reception will be held at a later date.
