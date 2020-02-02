Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
The family of Marilyn Tramel announces her passing on Monday, January 27, 2020. Marilyn will be lovingly and forever remembered by her family as a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. Marilyn was born on August 9, 1931 in Hermiston, OR, the daughter of Orrel Jane (Campbell) and Gwyn Lloyd Hughes. Marilyn received her education in Hermiston, Oregon. On October 4, 1948 Marilyn married the love of her life, Robert Tramel, in Walla Walla, WA. After they were married, they moved to the Sunnyside area to farm. They raised cattle, and farmed wheat in the Rattlesnake Mountain area. She enjoyed bowling, camping, baking, crafts and gardening. In her spare time Marilyn would volunteer at the former Hillcrest Manor Nursing Home in Sunnyside, WA. Marilyn is survived by two daughters, Cindy Bofman (Jim) of Fossil, OR, and Annette Simpson (Doug) of Mabton, WA, one son, Kent Tramel (Kathy) of Sunnyside, WA, and one brother, Darrell Hughes (Donna) of Hermiston, OR. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Orrel and Gwyn Hughes, husband Robert Tramel, son Bobby Tramel, brother Lloyd Hughes, sister Marjorie Davis, and great-grandson Brady Bofman.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, WA. A special thank you to the Amber Hills (Family) and the Heartlinks Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Marilyn to Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care of Sunnyside, WA. Those wishing to sign Marilyn’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
