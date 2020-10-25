Marilyn Scott (Schlax)

Marilyn (Schlax) Scott passed away October 4, 2020, age 92. She leaves behind four generations of loving family. A funeral will take place later. Read more about Marilyn at https://funerals.coop/obituaries/marilyn-june-scott.html.
LOCAL FLORISTS
FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES
- Brookside Funeral Home
- Colonial Funeral Home
- Keith & Keith Funeral Home
- Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home
- Merritt Funeral Home
- Midstate Monuments
- Prosser Funeral Home
- Shaw and Sons Funeral Directors
- Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory
- Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center
- Terrace Heights Memorial Park
- Valley Hills Funeral Home
- West Hills Memorial Park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In