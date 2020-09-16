Marilyn Ruth Lawrence, 83, passed away on September 5, 2020. She was born in Lansing, Iowa on November 15, 1936 to Harold and Ruth Bartheld. She is loved and will be missed every day by the family and friends she left behind.
Marilyn attended Moxee High School and graduated in 1954.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, James F. Lawrence; parents Harold and Ruth Bartheld, and brother James Bartheld.
Survived by sons David Lawrence of Port Orchard and Denny Lawrence of Aberdeen; daughter-in-law Paula Lawrence, nephews Rick Bartheld, and Mike Bartheld and niece Carrie Wane of Yakima, WA; grandchildren Hannah Lawrence, Kevin Lawrence, Eric Lawrence, and Jason Lawrence, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Marilyn will be placed with her late husband at Terrace Heights Memorial Park on a date TBD.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In