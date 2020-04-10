Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On March 30, 2020 a force of nature was released to the waiting arms of the Lord. Marilyn Louise Arent McLoud, age 64, from Union Gap, WA died at Cottage in the Meadow after a five-year battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Marilyn was born July 7, 1955 to Darald Arent and Mildred Murphy Arent Harwell. She attended Broadway School, Davis High School and then Wenatchee Valley Collage.
Marilyn married Raymond Contreras in 1975 and they had two sons, Nathan and Jason. Although the marriage didn’t last, their love for one another did last throughout both of their lives.
Marilyn met Mike McLoud in 1984 and they were married a year later and began their life together with this new blended family. Mike and Ray became great friends over the years, and they were equal partners in raising his two sons. The two families spent nearly every holiday together and the Contreras family and the McLoud family became one Clan.
In the late 1990s Marilyn and Mike purchased a Diet Center Franchise and in 1998 her store was number one in North America for many months and was number two over all at years end. The awards ceremony in Charleston, SC was a real highlight in her life.
Marilyn had a passion for helping others and especially loved to volunteer for anything that had to do with Christmas for underprivileged children. She was always volunteering for something, be it Young Life, Trunk or Treat at church or the school, or just to help someone out who didn’t have the means to get though a trying time.
Marilyn was a member of Central Assembly of God and loved doing things with the ladies. We would like to thank you for the prayers and visits she received while unable to leave the house.
Before her body began to betray her, Mike and Marilyn loved to travel and became open water scuba divers. They dived Cozumel Mexico, Cancun, Hawaii, and the Bahamas, but their best trip was three days and nights on the Great Barrier Reef. Marilyn always kept returning to Hawaii. Her son Nathan lives there, and she visited nearly every year.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her father Darald, mother Mildred, one sister Sheila Arent Belair, husband Raymond Contreras and her stepfather Edwin Harwell who was a huge part of her life.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Mike, sons Nathan and Jason, three grandchildren: Ryanne Contreras, Alexandra Contreras and Xander Stuber; niece Emily Stewart and Mark Belair, and a half-sister, Vickie Modrzejewski.
We would like to thank Cottage in the Meadow for the outstanding support during Marilyn’s time there and the compassion that we received from the staff. The care was everything anyone could hope for.
Due to current circumstances regarding the pandemic, services will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared and service details will be updated at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
