Marilyn K. “Walkenhauer” Wright (Moore), 76 years old, of Moxee /Yakima, WA, was born July 4th, 1944 in Belle Fouche, South Dakota and passed away on March 9th, 2021 at Virginia Mason Hospital Seattle from a hemorrhagic stroke.
Marilyn was a kind and gentle person that enjoyed being with family, friends and loved life. She always found the good in others.
Marilyn went to Terrace Heights Elementary School and East Valley High School; she graduated from Waianae High School, Hawaii in 1962. She furthered her education at Central Washington University where she received her degree in education. Marilyn Walkenhauer taught in the East Valley School District for over 30 years and loved her students and colleagues.
Marilyn was preceded in her death by her son Joseph W. Walkenhauer. She leaves a son, Robert Walkenhauer of Yakima, a brother, Wayne E Moore of Oregon, two grandchildren, Sunni Jo and Erich Walkenhauer, three great-grandchildren and many friends. She was loved by all that knew her and will be deeply missed.
The family will be having a private family memorial service at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In