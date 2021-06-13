Marilyn Joan Bennett

June 16, 1932 - June 8, 2021
Marilyn was born in Yakima on June 16, 1932, the firstborn of John and Alberta Revelli. She had a natural talent for singing and dancing. When only 4 years old, she was singing popular songs on a local radio show while standing on a chair to reach the microphone. She started dance lessons at age 3 and continued for 15 years. By age 5, she was dancing for local clubs, the USO and other local events. She started dancing professionally at age 14 in many musicals and variety shows. She taught tap, ballet and ballroom dancing for 9 years. Her love for the arts remained with her all her life.
She married the love of her life, Don Bennett, in 1953. They were happily married for 54 years until Don passed away in 2007. They raised their three children in Seattle, all born while Don was completing his education at the U of W. She volunteered at NW Hospital for 26 years and served as Secretary of the Auxiliary for several years.
Marilyn was a loyal and true friend to many, including her three grade school best friends, with whom she wrote a round robin letter for over 60 years. She loved corresponding with many close friends, most of whom said she wrote the best letters they ever received. She loved the moon and would often get calls from friends during a full moon to go outside and see it.
Her family was her life and passion; she had a special rapport with each one individually. She is survived by her loving children Todd (Terry), Bradley, Lisa Addicott and her sister Evelyn Beaudry. Her 4 grandchildren, great granddaughter, nieces and nephews will miss her always.
