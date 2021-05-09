Marilyn Gordon was born in Bellingham, Washington, August 6th, 1936. She is survived by her husband Jerry Gordon, two sisters, three sons, 10 grandchildren (the 11th is on the way) and three great-grandchildren. Her family has grown in numbers and diversity.
Marilyn’s musical education began at the University of Washington where she focused on music theory and clarinet techniques, concert band and conducting, all of which increased her passion for teaching. She studied with numerous professional clarinet players throughout the University of Washington music program.
Marilyn and Jerry met while in the marching band while attending the University of Washington. They married in 1957; this union was blessed to have lasted 63 years. They shared a unique teaching style from the podium to the baton but the only thing they loved more than music was each other.
Marilyn graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts, Science and Music and she also attended summer school classes to acquire “soft credits” to maintain her salaried position. She took classes in Seattle, Yakima, Bellingham and Ellensburg, which took her mountain climbing, learning about watersheds and the geological highlights about the Pacific Northwest. As a result she gained an undying love for Mt. Rainier.
Marilyn’s first 15 years of teaching began at Seattle School District. She later continued to teach another 35 years in Yakima as a band and orchestra instructor. In the mid-90s, she discovered that she had stage four lymphatic cancer. She began radiation treatments and had several major surgeries for the next couple of years. She faced many trials and tribulations which almost killed her, but if you knew Marilyn she wasn’t going out without a fight. While she endured the years of radiation and chemotherapy she still presented at seminars, helped organize music festivals and conducted performances with and for the local community. She crafted her own unique teaching style during these difficult times. In all, she educated young musicians for over 50 years. Marilyn continued to amaze us when joining the Yakima Symphony Orchestra, Yakima Valley Community Band, and formed a Woodwind Quintet with her colleagues known as “The Chinook Winds’’ and later joined the Summer Stock Orchestra. Many volunteers like Marilyn provided the instrumentation for the theater orchestras.
Marilyn was always a creative soul, painting, ceramics, flower arranging and decorating were always passions of hers. Marilyn was always very creative and enjoyed decorating her home with her crafts, flower arrangements and decorating as the seasons came and went. Her home was a focal point for family gatherings and creating music and hosting dinner parties with her colleagues. Marilyn’s commitment to the music community was mesmerizing. She took on many roles from being an educated musician, a mother and then a wedding director. She simply just added another facet to her already busy life. She took on another role to help complete the three houses that she helped build. She had to make sure everything was “Level and Square.” Overall, Mairlyn created a very unique style and had a profound sense for color matching and her ability to decorate made each of our houses a home.
Marilyn was a member of a group of young couples that not only believed in their faith but also in each other. It was only natural for the young couples from West Presbyterian Church to grow and appreciate the many friendships and colleagues that we gained through the teachings of Christ himself. This brings a total of a typical modern lady with an understanding that she is who she is by the virtue of her faith, family and friends. Even though Marilyn left us too soon, she would want you marvellous musicians to know it only takes a single note that can blossom into what we call a community and that is better than anyone alone. God decided it was time to bring Marilyn home with him. She will be saving a seat for all of us when it is our time. She just got there first. Rest easy.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In