Marilyn Fike passed away peacefully at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital on August 7th, 2021. Marilyn enjoyed an award-winning career in education, teaching 1st and 2nd grade in the Toppenish school district. She retired in 2003 after 26 years of service. Marilyn had an eye for beauty, in her garden and home. She created a warm welcoming haven and loved sharing it with family and friends. Hers was a well-used passport. The love of travel took her to countries all over the world, as well as many U.S. adventures. The Big Island of Hawaii was a favorite. Her passion for community prompted her to support many local charities. She had a generous spirit in her giving and wanted to help others. Marilyn was a loving mother, partner, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed by many. No service is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to your favorite charity in her honor and send in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
