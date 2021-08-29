Marilyn Fern Young, age 96, was born in Ypsilanti, MI on March 16, 1925 and passed away peacefully in Seattle, WA on August 23, 2021 from natural causes.
She met and married her husband Harland Young in 1953. They moved to Wapato, WA where they owned and operated the Crossroads Service Station for 35 years.
Marilyn was a member of St. Peter Claver Catholic church in Wapato. She enjoyed fishing, oil-painting and each year made the best (and most) Christmas cookies, which she shared with family, friends and neighbors.
She was an avid Mariners fan from the beginning in 1971. It did not phase her a bit that it took until 1991 for the M’s to finally have a winning record. She kept a unique score card of each game for almost 30 years!
She is survived by 2 of her 3 children, Scott Young of Kennewick (Sue) and Gina Young (Ann) of Seattle. Harland died in 1991 and her son, Steve, passed away in 2014. She is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was an unassuming, quiet and kind person. She will be missed by all who knew her and will remain in our hearts forever.
