Marilyn Doehle, 81, of Yakima, WA, passed away on August 11, 2020 in Yakima, WA.
Marilyn was born in Clutier, Iowa to Mildred and Pete Bazyn on March 23, 1939. She graduated from Hayward High School. She met Lowell Doehle in Oakland, CA when he was serving in the US Air Force as an air traffic controller. They were married on June 18, 1960 in Hayward, CA.
Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always there for her family, whether listening and encouraging or being the loudest cheering section at a sporting event. Her love for Jesus was evident as she accepted everyone she knew and showed them the love of Jesus without judgement. She served others through her work as a secretary for Montgomery Ward, Bendix Corporation, Bellevue Christian School and Renton First Presbyterian Church (EPC). She volunteered with Pioneer Club, Crisis Pregnancy Center, making quilts to donate, and serving with SOWERs (Servants on Wheels Ever Ready).
Marilyn is preceded in death by Mildred Schiager, mother, Pete Bazyn, father, and sisters Mildred Dean and Jean Cavileer. She is survived by her loving husband, Lowell Doehle, daughter Cynthia (Brian) Morris, son Richard (Linda) Doehle, son Fred (Kirsten) Doehle; grandchildren: Phillip, Aaron, Joel, Shaina, Benjamin, Daniel, Rebekah, and Matthew; great-grandchildren: Aria, Yomgu (Jeremiah), and Yysa (Isaiah).
The family would like to thank Yakima Heart Center, Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, Cottage in the Meadow and Brookside Funeral Home for their compassionate care of Marilyn and the family in her final days. Condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to SOWERS Ministry, 14771 CR 424, Lindale, TX 75771, 903-882-8070, sowerministry.org or Yakima Union Gospel Mission, 1300 N. 1st St., Yakima, WA 98901, 509-248-4510, yugm.org.
Private family services will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA at a later date.
