Marilyn Dawn (Ferguson) Pulliam

Marilyn Dawn Pulliam, age 90, died on March 21, 2021 in Vancouver, Washington. She herself wrote almost all of the following obituary:
Marilyn was born September 4, 1930 in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Lester J. and Lula (Barrett) Ferguson. The family moved in 1934 to Yakima where Marilyn attended Roosevelt Grade School, Franklin Jr. High, and graduated from Yakima High School in the class of 1948.
She and Dewite Pulliam were married in Yakima on April 9, 1949. The daffodils were in bloom and Dewite bought her a bunch that day. During their 44 years together, Dewite’s insurance career took the family to Seattle, Portland-Oregon and Peoria-Illinois. From Portland, the couple returned to Yakima in 1977. Marilyn worked for Mercy Enterprises and then became bookkeeper/office manager for the Washington Hop Commission/Hop Growers of Washington for several years, retiring in 1995.
The great-granddaughter of early Kittitas Valley pioneers, she was an avid family researcher and member of the Yakima Valley Genealogical Society, Daughters of the Pioneers and First Christian Church of Yakima. She was a sports fan and enjoyed gardening, reading and crossword puzzles.
In addition to her beloved family, another special blessing was her group of “sisters of the heart,” a most wonderful, funny, generous, loving group of women friends from grade and high school days – Annie, Carol, Marian, Liz, Bev K. and Bev McP.
Marilyn was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, daughter and member of Dewite’s large extended family. She is survived by three daughters, Judith Pulliam and husband Dr. Lee Drucker of Portland, Oregon; Nancy Pulliam and husband Rick Brincefield of Vancouver, Washington; and Pamela Pulliam Dreyer of St. Helens, Oregon; three granddaughters, Victoria Dreyer and Maya Drucker and Michelle Brincefield – all in the Portland Metro Area; and two great-grandchildren, Nohili-cy McCoy and Ellanora Reidy.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband Dewite Pulliam in 1994, and her parents, Lester and Lula Ferguson.
At her request no funeral will be held. A private burial service will be at Terrace Heights Memorial Park in Yakima. If desired, memorials in lieu of flowers to Highgate Together (a financial relief fund for team members in need) at https://www.highgateseniorliving.com/highgate-together will be appreciated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In