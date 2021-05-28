April 6, 1955 - May 21, 2021
Marilyn C. Chang, a beloved and extraordinary wife, mother, tutu, sister, friend, and nurse, passed away in her home, surrounded by her family, on Friday, May 21, 2021.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Ricky Chang, and their three children, Paul Roberts (43), Megan Ngaruiya (38), and Raina Chang (36). She is survived by six grandchildren, her two older siblings, Paul Yent and Martha Yent, and a daughter-in-law, Haili Roberts, and son-in-law, Joed Ngaruiya.
Marilyn’s wish for a private family celebration of her life in Hawaii will be honored. However, for anyone wishing to help remember her legacy and share memories, you are invited to do so at forevermissed.com/marilyn-chang.
