January 11, 1933 - February 6, 2022
On February 6th, 2022, we lost our Mom, Grandma, Aunt and friend Marilyn Agnes Mills-Klineman, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Marilyn was born in Minneapolis, MN on January 11th, 1933, to Swedish immigrant Otto Carl Olson and Agnes Marie Anderson. She spent her childhood in Minneapolis with her older brother Clint. At the tender age of six years old, Mom lost her Dad to leukemia. After graduating from high school, Mom moved to Yakima, WA where she met and married Grant Anderson. Together they had three children: Bruce, Donna and Larry. She enjoyed a variety of occupations from selling encyclopedias to being a real estate agent. In 1971, Mom married Robert (Bob) Mills. They enjoyed 25 years together traveling and visiting with family and friends until his passing in 1996. She loved to travel and the loss of her Dad fueled a passion to learn all she could about her Swedish and Norwegian heritage. She was very proud of her heritage and enjoyed several trips to Sweden researching and discovering family and traditions which she passed along for future generations. Other travels included a three month stay in Japan where she helped a family friend. One memorable trip was Israel where she was baptized in the Jordan River. In 2004 Mom married David Klineman. They enjoyed entertaining and visiting with family and and friends until his passing in 2010.
She was also active in the churches she attended.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, brother Clint and sister-in-law Virginia, and stepdaughter Cindy Carmichael. She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Bruce & Sara Anderson, Donna & Rick Lawson, and Larry & Karla Anderson; her stepchildren and their spouses: Melody & Bob Pederson, Mark Mills, Darrell & Deborah Klineman, Dawn & Mike Holcomb, and stepson-in-law Bruce Carmichael; her eleven grandchildren and their spouses: Laura & Nate Button, Auna & Michael Kilby, Andrew Anderson, Emily & Andy Fretwell, Rachel & John Forsman, Richard & Holly Lawson, Steven & Maddie Anderson, Ryan & Katie Reed, Keli & Tucker Welch, MacKenzie Mills, and Madeline & Hollis Howell; her nieces and nephew and their spouses: Janet & Michael Schultz, Joanne & Kent Eittreim, and Jim & Diane Olson; her fourteen great-grandchildren; as well as her Swedish cousin Marie & Tim Mansfield.
An open house celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, June 18th, 2022 at Larry and Karla Anderson’s house.
