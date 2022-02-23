Valley Hills Funeral Home
Marietta Smartlowit, 66, passed away of natural causes on February 19th, 2022, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in Yakima, WA. She was born November 23rd, 1955 in Toppenish, WA, the daughter of Stanley and Rose Smartlowit.
Marietta earned her bachelor’s degree. And was also a cook, made beautiful beadwork, caregiver, loved to play pool, and play baseball. Marietta was also a very loving person and very caring to all those around her. She had a very big heart and always made sure that everybody felt loved.
Marietta is survived by her beautiful daughters, Traci Smartlowit, Alicia Garmon, and Angela Garmon; her sister Caroline Stahi; her brother Errol Smartlowit and Angelina Soto Smartlowit. Marietta also had many nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and many friends that she loved dearly.
Services will be February 21st, 2022 at Valley Hills Mortuary in Wapato, Washington. That will start with the dressing at 10:00 AM and then proceed to the Wapato Longhouse at 11:00 AM to begin overnight services. Burial will be the following day at the Union Gap cemetery at 7:00 AM.
The family would like to thank all the friends and family that have reached out to them to offer any help and support to the family in their time of need.
