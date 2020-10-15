Valley Hills Funeral Home
Marie T. Calahan passed away on October 9, 2020, in Corvallis, Oregon. She was born in Norwich, Connecticut to Antony Schena and Mary DeFlipo Schena.
She met her future husband, Richard C. Calahan, while he was serving in the U.S. Navy in New London, Connecticut. They married in Norwich, Connecticut on July 12, 1944, and moved to Wapato the summer of 1945.
She was an avid bowler in the 50’s and 60’s. She enjoyed playing cards at the Yakima Senior Center and with bridge groups. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary Russell Barrett Post 133. She and Dick enjoyed their involvement in the American Legion. She was also a member of St. Peter Claver in Wapato. She was employed as a checker for many years at Bowers Market, Dietzens and Meads Thriftway in Wapato. In later years she cruised to Mexico and Alaska with family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Soule and husband Linn, son Michael and wife Mary; three grandchildren, Michael, Gretchen, and Heather, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dick, her brothers Joseph, Sylvester, Michael, a WWII paratrooper killed in the war, Genero, and Antony Jr., and sister Elizabeth Demicco.
She gives special gratitude to Marilyn Young, Jean Benzel, and Barbara Quantrelle for their good deeds. Also, Lil Botele, Mrs. Sal Villegas, Mrs. Louis Longee, Estella Vasquez and her sons Phillip and Jerry, Joe and Diana Hernandez and the Esteban Elizalde family.
The family gives thanks to the following for their compassionate care of our mother: Good Samaritan Care Center in Yakima, Park Place and Lumina Hospice in Corvallis, Oregon.
As a family we are all grateful for the love and devotion of our mother and grandmother. We will miss her very much.
There will be a mass of Christian burial at St. Peter Claver and interment at the Reservation Community Cemetery in Wapato.
