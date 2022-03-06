On February 19th, 2022 our beautiful mother peacefully passed away. She was 90 years old.
Marie was born in 1931 to Harold and Hattie Rolison in Missouri.
In 1946 she married Ken Gibbins. Their marriage lasted for 75 years until Ken’s passing in October of 2021.
Our mother raised 5 daughters that she adored. She loved to sing and dance around the house. She was always there for us when we needed her. There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for her family.
For the last few years our beautiful mother suffered from dementia. Little by little we saw her light slowly fade away. It was heartbreaking to see her go thru that. But our love for her grew stronger everyday.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ken, and 2 of her daughters, Patricia Gipson and Kim Bailey. She is survived by her other 3 daughters, Pam Jones, Merryanne Nordberg, and Noelle James. She was also survived by 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
We would like to say thank you to the staff at Crescent Healthcare. They were all wonderful in taking care of her.
