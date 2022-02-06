Valley Hills Funeral Home
Marie Evelyn (Ponath) Fulks went to be with her Savior on January 22, 2022 surrounded by her daughters. Marie was born in Yakima, Washington on May 28, 1937 to Oswald “Tom” Ponath and Helen Ponath. Marie was preceded in death by her older sister Helen May Bostrom, older brother Tom Ponath, and is survived by her younger brother, John Ponath. Marie grew up in Yakima and graduated in 1955 from Yakima High School. Marie attended Yakima Valley Community College, Whitworth College and finished her teaching degree at Central Washington University. From childhood Marie was greatly involved with First Presbyterian Church and Camp Ghormley. It was at First Presbyterian Church on August 23, 1959 that Marie married the love of her life, Richard Fulks. After teaching school for a time, Marie focused on homemaking and raising her daughters. Many years later when her youngest daughter, Maria, was in middle school, Marie went back to teaching. She specialized in reading programs as a long-term substitute and a classroom substitute. Marie was a loving wife, mother, aunt and friend, but above all, Marie was known as a sweet and faithful follower of Christ. Throughout her life she served in church, choirs, prayer groups, Sunday schools, CEF Good News Clubs and passionately supported missionaries through prayer and giving. She was part of the first Bible Study Fellowship class in Yakima and held multiple leadership roles over the years. Marie had been an active member of Ahtanum Pioneer Church, Memorial Bible Church, and a long-time active member of Wiley Union Church.
Marie enjoyed swimming, skiing, golfing, and hiking and even climbed Mt. St. Helens before it blew its top! Marie enjoyed nature and taught her girls to notice the beauty of God’s creation both great and small. Marie loved to travel and was always ready for a road trip, whether short or long. She delighted in reminiscing about her many childhood trips with one of her friend’s family. In 1962 she happily moved to Germany when Richard accepted a teaching job on a military base and Cynthia was only 6 weeks old. She enjoyed traveling all over Europe the 2 years they lived there and Beverly was born there. After retirement, Marie and Richard volunteered for 22 years with the Sowers (Servants on Wheels). While they traveled with the Sowers, they would live part of each year in their 5th wheel camping trailer and work at various nonprofits (camps, churches, schools). They would help with remodeling, maintenance and office work – whatever was needed. Richard and Marie enjoyed meeting people and made many lifetime friends during their time with the Sowers. Marie enjoyed playing the piano and would often sit down and play while she was waiting for the family to gather for dinner. She also played the piano at nursing homes for church services. Marie was known for her sweet spirit. She was the sweetest person you will ever meet and stayed sweet with the joy of Christ even through her dementia.
Marie is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard Fulks; brother John (Sally) Ponath of Middleton, Idaho; daughters Cynthia (Mark) Gibson of Yakima; Beverly Ward of Leavenworth; Maria (Bradley) Speer of Amarillo, Texas; grandchildren Caleb (Nina) Gibson, Tim Gibson (Steph), Stephanie (Brady) Bendall, Phil (Mackenzie) Ward, Ben Ward (Heidi), Braxton Speer, Madeline Speer, Brielle Speer and great-granddaughter Mya Bendall. Marie is beloved by all her friends and family.
A private graveside will be held. The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11:00 am at Wiley Union Church, 2711 S. Wiley Road, Yakima, WA 98903. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wiley Union Church. Valley Hills Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.Valleyhillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in