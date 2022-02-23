Smith Funeral Home
Marie Elizabeth Taylor, “Betty,” 93, earned her angel wings passing beautifully and peacefully of natural causes Feb. 15th, 2022 at her home in Hawthorn Court, Kennewick. She was born July 18th, 1928 to Jacob and Eva (Pappenheim) Swynenburg. She grew up on their family dairy farm in Grandview and graduated with the GHS class of 1946. In 1948, May 7th, she became the bride of Thomas “Tom” Taylor at the Christian Reformed Church of Sunnyside.
She immediately took on the care of Tom’s family and eventually down the line came daughter Susan and son James.
With history in the making they moved to Sunnyside on Thill Avenue which ultimately became her home for 70 years.
At home she thoroughly enjoyed her neighbors, family gatherings, and holidays which always involved lots of cooking, baking, music, crafts, and a good bourbon and water.
Secretarial skills and ambitions lead her to be church secretary at Sunnyside Presbyterian before going on to Sunnyside High School as a teachers, office and library aide. She retired 25 years later with many wonderful memories and her yellow VW Bug.
She and Tom enjoyed many trips. Flying coast to coast, cruises and their Airstream trailer. They both loved socials and entertaining. At the top of their list was the “Cutter Escorts” group from SS Presby.
Above all, music was her deepest love other than family and friends. She started the piano at a very young age but in 1964 started playing the organ for worship at SS Presbyterian Church. Per quotes from Rev. Katie Haney, “She brought joy to countless worshipers and joy to countless mourners. Her intercession with God, through her playing the organ, in worship, weddings, and funerals has shaped her life and touched the hearts of those who listened. It wasn’t always easy - demanding practices, difficult music, vision problems, pesky arthritis, absorbing some of the grief poured out in a funeral. Try playing a song when your own heart is breaking over the loss of a dear friend. But through it all, she answered the call for 50 years.”
She is survived by daughter Susan Jack, sister Jane Warmenhoven, brother Art Swynenburg, sisters-in-law Betty Kelley, Peggy Hamrick, and Mary Jane, Marveline, Lori and Nellie Swynenburg; 3 grandchildren, Scott (Sarah), John (Malyssa), Jack and Joanie (Jonathan) Boswell, and 9 great-grandchildren; with numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Tom, only son James, sister Ann, brothers Jack, Albert, and Donald Swynenburg; sister-in-law Edna Taylor, and brothers-in-law John Taylor, Roy Hamrick, Roy Kelley, and Paul Warmenhoven, and son-in-law Capt. Ron Jack.
Viewing and visitation will be held Wednesday March 2nd from 11 am - 1 pm at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, WA. A graveside service follows at 1:30 pm, Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, WA.
Reception at Snipes Restaurant Sunnyside, WA.
Memorials in Marie’s “Betty’s” name may be made to Sunnyside Presbyterian Church or Chaplaincy Hospice of Kennewick.
A family celebration of life will be held July 18th, 2022 at 8838 W. 1st Avenue, Kennewick for a final “Cheers.”
Those wishing to sign Betty’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
